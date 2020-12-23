Coronavirus Latest: $900B Federal Relief Package Does Nothing For State, Local Governments

Here is the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Congress did not include funding for state and local governments in the $900 billion coronavirus relief package approved this week. State and local officials from around the region are left with major financial deficits going into the New Year.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont blasted President Donald Trump for tweets that said he might not sign the relief package without more money provided in direct stimulus checks to Americans. Lamont said state leaders need to know they can count on federal help, so they can plan for the next year.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to wait before making any decisions on the state’s multi-billion budget deficit, until after Joe Biden is inaugurated as President on January 20.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate is 6.62%. The rest of New York is 5.46%. The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate in Connecticut is 5.86%, according to data released by the state.