Coronavirus Latest: 65+ In Connecticut Can Sign Up; Black New Yorkers Less Likely To Receive Vaccine

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut residents aged 65 and up can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has fallen to 3.6%. On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate has held steady at 5.5%. The rest of New York dipped to 4.5%.

State data released over the weekend shows Black New Yorkers are less likely to receive COVID-19 vaccines than other residents.

Only 10% of Black hospital employees and 5% of Black essential workers in New York have been vaccinated. Nearly 4% of Black seniors have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Connecticut has not released data on COVID-19 vaccination by race. However, cities with large non-white populations have lower vaccination rates than nearby suburbs and rural towns.

Officials in New York and Connecticut say they will work to build trust and access to the vaccine.

