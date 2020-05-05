Coronavirus Exacerbating Inequalities In Early Childhood System, Parents Say

Parents in New York say the coronavirus pandemic has worsened inequalities in the early childhood system.

That’s the finding of a new poll of over 1,000 parents of small children conducted by a coalition of education and parent groups.

Ian Rosenblum, who heads The Education Trust-New York, says he is worried about how much the crisis will stress an already fragile system.

“The poll demonstrates that our worst fears were correct and that families that were historically underserved, in so-called normal times, are being disproportionately impacted by this crisis.”

Nearly all of the parents surveyed say the pandemic has changed their childcare arrangements because daycare centers are closed and grandparents who might normally babysit have to stay home to avoid exposure to the virus.

Many report financial hardship has forced them to skip or reduce meals for themselves and their families.

Read the latest on WSHU’s coronavirus coverage here.

Do you have questions you’d like WSHU to answer in local coverage of the coronavirus? Let us know via this survey.