Cornell To Survey Suffolk County Fishing Industry About Pandemic Recovery

The Cornell Cooperative and Suffolk County will survey the commercial fishing industry on Long Island. They will recommend ways for fishermen to recover from the pandemic-related shut down of restaurants and seafood markets across the state.

“They work to be able to provide this food for the nation. And COVID, just basically — in New York, especially where 90% of our seafood market is New York City restaurants that were completely shuttered,” Bonnie Brady, executive director of the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association, said.

In 2019, Long Island commercial fishermen landed over 19 million pounds of fish valued at over $27 million. Then, the pandemic cut market prices for fish in half. Commercial fishing is a more than $50 million industry on Long Island and employs more than 650 people.

Brady also said the Biden administration’s expansion of offshore wind in Long Island and New Jersey waters last month could further starve the industry of centuries-old fishing grounds.

Long Island fishermen can take the survey here.