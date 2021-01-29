Convicted Ex-Bridgeport Personnel Director Asks To Keep Pension

An attorney for ex-Bridgeport personnel director, David Dunn, asked to keep part of Dunn’s pension in a court filing this month. That’s after Dunn and ex-Police Chief Armando Perez pleaded guilty to FBI charges related to rigging a job search for police chief.

An attorney for Dunn could not comment on pending litigation. He wrote in a court filing that prosecutors and the court should consider that Dunn cooperated with law enforcement when deciding whether to reduce or take away Dunn’s pension.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong responded in a brief that he didn’t have sufficient information about Dunn’s cooperation.

He said he is required by state law to revoke or reduce a public official’s pension if they plead guilty to crimes done on the job. Tong could not comment on pending legal action against Dunn, but spoke generally about the law.

“Of course, as is always the case, prosecutors and the court will take into account whether or not the person has cooperated with law enforcement, and whether or not that person’s cooperation with law enforcement has assisted law enforcement in enforcing law potentially against others,” Tong said.

The Southern District of New York is prosecuting the job-rigging case. A spokesperson there did not immediately respond to requests for comment.