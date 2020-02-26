Constitution Pipeline Project Dropped After Years Of Challenges

A pipeline project that was designed to take natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York and New England has been abandoned.

A spokeswoman for North Carolina-based Duke Energy says the $1 billion Constitution Pipeline is no longer a worthwhile investment.

Duke is one of four partners that were involved in the project.

It was proposed in 2013 and had faced legal and regulatory challenges and opposition from environmental groups.

Opponents continue to fight another proposal to extend an existing pipeline to carry natural gas from Pennsylvania through New Jersey to New York City and Long Island.