Connecticut's Senators Push McConnell For $2K Stimulus Checks

Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. senators have joined the call for Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to schedule a vote on the $2,000 stimulus checks. McConnell has blocked a Democratic attempt to pass the bill by unanimous consent.

Connecticut’s senior U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said McConnell is the stumbling block to getting Americans bigger COVID-19 stimulus checks.

“Two thousand dollars are waiting to be sent if only the United State Senate will vote. Give us the vote Senator McConnell. Put Republicans on record. It can be done tomorrow, literally,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal spoke in Hartford before heading to Washington for the Senate session. Connecticut’s junior U.S. Senator, Chris Murphy, spoke on the Senate floor. He took on the entire Republican caucus.

“The 52 Senate Republicans serving in this chamber are the only thing standing in the way of $2,000 being sent to 160 million of our neediest citizens,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that’s because the U.S. House already passed the bill by a bipartisan vote and it has the approval of Republican President Donald Trump.