Connecticut's Primary Election Is Tuesday

Connecticut will hold its primary election on Tuesday. The deadline to register in-person to vote is noon Monday.
It’s the first time that every eligible voter has had the opportunity to vote via absentee ballot without an excuse, because of the pandemic. Though, some voters will still vote in-person. The results are not expected to be in on Primary night, as it will take much longer to count absentee ballots.
Contested primary races to watch
Republicans will choose between Mary Fay and Jim Griffin to try and flip Democratic Congressman John Larson’s seat in Connecticut’s 1st congressional district. And voters will cast a ballot for Justin Anderson and Thomas Gilmer to challenge Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney for Connecticut’s 2nd congressional seat.
There are also many State House and Senate seats on the ballot.
Republican:
State Senator 26
- Kim Healy, Wilton
- William Duff, Bethel
State Representative 30
- Donna Veach, Berlin
- Jim Townsley, Southington
State Representative 82
- Mike Skelps, Middlefield
- Ernestine Holloway, Meriden
State Representative 128
- Joseph Borges, Bridgeport
- Ethan Book, Bridgeport
Democrat:
State Senator 17
- Jorge Cabrera, Hamden
- Justin Farmer, Hamden
State Senator 22
- Marcus A. Brown, Bridgeport
- Marilyn Moore, Bridgeport
State Representative 05
- Brandon McGee, Hartford
- Craig T Stallings, Hartford
State Representative 15
- Bobby Gibson, Bloomfield
- Danielle DW Wong, Bloomfield
State Representative 20
- Sherry Haller, West Hartford
- Kate Farrar, West Hartford
State Representative 24
- Emmanuel "Manny" Sanchez, New Britain
- Richard Lacourciere, New Britain
State Representative 28
- Paul Montinieri, Wethersfield
- Amy Morrin Bello, Wethersfield
State Representative 45
- Mark DePonte, Griswold
- Pamela Patalano, Griswold
State Representative 126
- Charlie Stallworth, Bridgeport
- Tony Barrl, Bridgeport
State Representative 130
- Antonio Felipe, Bridgeport
- Kelvin Ayala, Bridgeport
Connecticut voters will also be voting in a presidential primary, despite the presumptive nominees being Donald Trump and Joe Biden.