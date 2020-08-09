Connecticut's Primary Election Is Tuesday

Connecticut will hold its primary election on Tuesday. The deadline to register in-person to vote is noon Monday.

It’s the first time that every eligible voter has had the opportunity to vote via absentee ballot without an excuse, because of the pandemic. Though, some voters will still vote in-person. The results are not expected to be in on Primary night, as it will take much longer to count absentee ballots.

Contested primary races to watch

Republicans will choose between Mary Fay and Jim Griffin to try and flip Democratic Congressman John Larson’s seat in Connecticut’s 1st congressional district. And voters will cast a ballot for Justin Anderson and Thomas Gilmer to challenge Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney for Connecticut’s 2nd congressional seat.

There are also many State House and Senate seats on the ballot.

Republican:

State Senator 26

Kim Healy, Wilton

William Duff, Bethel

State Representative 30

Donna Veach, Berlin

Jim Townsley, Southington

State Representative 82

Mike Skelps, Middlefield

Ernestine Holloway, Meriden

State Representative 128

Joseph Borges, Bridgeport

Ethan Book, Bridgeport

Democrat:

State Senator 17

Jorge Cabrera, Hamden

Justin Farmer, Hamden

State Senator 22

Marcus A. Brown, Bridgeport

Marilyn Moore, Bridgeport

State Representative 05

Brandon McGee, Hartford

Craig T Stallings, Hartford

State Representative 15

Bobby Gibson, Bloomfield

Danielle DW Wong, Bloomfield

State Representative 20

Sherry Haller, West Hartford

Kate Farrar, West Hartford

State Representative 24

Emmanuel "Manny" Sanchez, New Britain

Richard Lacourciere, New Britain

State Representative 28

Paul Montinieri, Wethersfield

Amy Morrin Bello, Wethersfield

State Representative 45

Mark DePonte, Griswold

Pamela Patalano, Griswold

State Representative 126

Charlie Stallworth, Bridgeport

Tony Barrl, Bridgeport

State Representative 130

Antonio Felipe, Bridgeport

Kelvin Ayala, Bridgeport

Connecticut voters will also be voting in a presidential primary, despite the presumptive nominees being Donald Trump and Joe Biden.