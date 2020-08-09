Connecticut's Primary Election Is Tuesday

By 33 minutes ago
  • Craig LeMoult

Connecticut will hold its primary election on Tuesday. The deadline to register in-person to vote is noon Monday.

It’s the first time that every eligible voter has had the opportunity to vote via absentee ballot without an excuse, because of the pandemic. Though, some voters will still vote in-person. The results are not expected to be in on Primary night, as it will take much longer to count absentee ballots.

Contested primary races to watch

Republicans will choose between Mary Fay and Jim Griffin to try and flip Democratic Congressman John Larson’s seat in Connecticut’s 1st congressional district. And voters will cast a ballot for Justin Anderson and Thomas Gilmer to challenge Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney for Connecticut’s 2nd congressional seat.

There are also many State House and Senate seats on the ballot.

Republican:

State Senator 26

  • Kim Healy, Wilton
  • William Duff, Bethel

State Representative 30

  • Donna Veach, Berlin
  • Jim Townsley, Southington

State Representative 82

  • Mike Skelps, Middlefield
  • Ernestine Holloway, Meriden

State Representative 128

  • Joseph Borges, Bridgeport
  • Ethan Book, Bridgeport

Democrat:

State Senator 17

  • Jorge Cabrera, Hamden
  • Justin Farmer, Hamden

State Senator 22

  • Marcus A. Brown, Bridgeport
  • Marilyn Moore, Bridgeport

State Representative 05

  • Brandon McGee, Hartford
  • Craig T Stallings, Hartford

State Representative 15

  • Bobby Gibson, Bloomfield
  • Danielle DW Wong, Bloomfield

State Representative 20

  • Sherry Haller, West Hartford
  • Kate Farrar, West Hartford

State Representative 24

  • Emmanuel "Manny" Sanchez, New Britain
  • Richard Lacourciere, New Britain

State Representative 28

  • Paul Montinieri, Wethersfield
  • Amy Morrin Bello, Wethersfield

State Representative 45

  • Mark DePonte, Griswold
  • Pamela Patalano, Griswold

State Representative 126

  • Charlie Stallworth, Bridgeport
  • Tony Barrl, Bridgeport

State Representative 130

  • Antonio Felipe, Bridgeport
  • Kelvin Ayala, Bridgeport

Connecticut voters will also be voting in a presidential primary, despite the presumptive nominees being Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Tags: 
Mail-In Voting
Connecticut
Absentee Ballots
Elections

Related Content

Connecticut Voters To Receive Mail-In Ballots For General Election

By Jul 23, 2020
John Froschauer / AP

The Connecticut House of Representatives has voted to approve the expansion of absentee ballots for the state’s August 11 primary and the November 3 general election.

Connecticut Supreme Court Dismisses GOP Challenge To Mail-In Voting

By Jul 22, 2020
John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

Connecticut’s primary election will move forward with absentee ballots after a failed court case brought by Republican candidates.