Connecticut Voters To Receive Mail-In Ballots For General Election

The Connecticut House of Representatives has voted to approve the expansion of absentee ballots for the state’s August 11 primary and the November 3 general election.

House Democratic Majority Leader Matt Ritter was one of the proponents of the bill. He says the state’s strict absentee ballots rules had to be changed to give everyone an opportunity to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all should agree that you should be allowed to vote by absentee ballot. You can vote safely. You can make your own choice about how you want to vote.”

Most members of the Republican opposition voted for the bill despite concerns about the security of expanding the availability of absentee ballots.

The House also approved two healthcare-related bills. One would cap the monthly cost of insulin and the other would require health insurance to pay for telehealth services during the pandemic.

A controversial police accountability bill is currently being debated.

The bills will go to the Senate for action next Tuesday.