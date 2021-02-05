Connecticut Volunteer Firefighter Suspended After Alleged 'Offensive' Post

A New Fairfield, Connecticut, volunteer firefighter has been suspended for allegedly making “inappropriate and offensive” posts on social media.

Officials have not named the individual but have confirmed an investigation into the fire department’ policies and procedures had been launched.

New Fairfield First Selectman Pat Del Monaco described the posts as “blatantly sexist, homophobic and racist” videos.

He said the behavior in the videos is “unacceptable, by anyone, and especially by a public servant of the town.”