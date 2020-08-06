Connecticut Utility Eversource Says It Prepared All It Could Many Customers Remain Without Power

Two days after Hurricane Isaias hit the Northeast, Many Eversource customers are still without power in Connecticut.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is now calling for an investigation into the company, saying their storm preparation, clean up and communication with customers was inadequate.

Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross says the company did everything they could to prepare for storm damage.

"We can only plan as best we can," Gross says. "We get the best available information from numerous weather experts, we preposition our crews ahead of time, we bring in additional help ahead of time and we wait. Once the storm hits and passes, we’re in a reactive mode."

Gross says he understands the customers’ frustration.

"With the pandemic and so many more people working from home, we absolutely understand what customers are going through, but we’re committed to getting them back on," he says.

Eversource serves 149 of the state’s 169 cities and towns.