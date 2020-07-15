Connecticut Universities Plan For In-Person Classes This Fall

Colleges and universities in Connecticut say the state’s low COVID-19 infection rate will enable them to reopen this fall. College administrators discussed their reopen plans with members of the state legislature’s higher education committee.

University of Connecticut Provost Carl Lejuez told lawmakers that UConn will start on time next month but will end the semester early.

“We’ll have in-person classes that will end right at the end of the week before Thanksgiving. This will lead to the last two weeks of exams being online.”

Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian said that private independent colleges have a similar plan, including the testing of all undergraduate students.

“Whether they are residential or not. And then we will have weekly sampling of all undergraduates whether they are living on or off campus, 15%.”

Olian says it would cost Quinnipiac as much as $9 million to test its entire student body of 10,000. Both public and private college administrators say they would like state and federal financial help to pay for the tests.