Connecticut Tax Dodger, Health Care Fraudster Pardoned By Trump

A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty in a 1998 health care fraud case was granted a full pardon by Donald Trump.

Glen Moss, of Brookfield, was among dozens of people Trump pardoned Wednesday during the final hours of his administration.

The Trump White House said in a statement that Moss has become a “vital member of his community" in making financial contributions to St Jude’s Hospital for Children, Breast Cancer Awareness and the Danbury Hospital in Connecticut.

Moss had acknowledged conspiring to pay kickbacks to obtain referrals for his employer, Analytical Diagnostics Lab in Brooklyn.

He had admitted that he earned close to $500,000 in 1992, but claimed a taxable income of just over $2,000. He pleaded guilty to a tax charge.