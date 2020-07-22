Connecticut Supreme Court Dismisses GOP Challenge To Mail-In Voting

Connecticut’s primary election will move forward with absentee ballots after a failed court case brought by Republican candidates.

Four congressional candidates sued the state over the expanded absentee voting rules put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit.

State Attorney General William Tong personally argued for the dismissal before the court.

“This case is part of a larger right-wing effort to suppress the vote, to stop people from voting, to force them to choose between their personal safety and their health and their lives, and the right to vote.”

Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order in May allowing all residents, not just those in certain categories, to vote by absentee ballot. The state will hold its primary election on August 11.