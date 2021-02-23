Connecticut State Police Spent $125K To Protect Capitol From Potential Riot By Trump Supporters

Connecticut State Police spent about $125,000 in overtime to protect the state Capitol in Hartford last month for a protest that never happened.

Authorities told Hearst Connecticut Media that they tracked the hours of each trooper assigned to security duty at the State Capitol on January 17.

Police across the country anticipated possible protests by supporters of former President Donald Trump following the storming of the U.S Capitol on January 6 and to avoid a repeat of the events.

The Connecticut National Guard had about 128 soldiers and airmen on duty on that day.

State police pulled in detectives, special units such as the tactical team and road troopers to provide additional security.