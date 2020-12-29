Connecticut Slated For $4 Billion In Federal COVID Relief

Connecticut is to get about $4 billion in direct relief from the bi-partisan federal COVID relief package signed by President Donald Trump.

That’s according to Governor Ned Lamont.

He said $1.6 billion would be the $600 direct payments to individuals.

Another $745 million goes to educational institutions including colleges and universities.

“It makes a big difference for our towns and local schools," Lamont said. "It gives our universities some certainty going forward. Look they got hit in residence life and dining where they get some of their revenues were decimated. This is going to be a big plus for their budget going forward.”

Lamont said the state would also get $311 million to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

And there’s money earmarked for small business relief, rent relief and the prevention of evictions.