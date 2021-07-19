Connecticut Senators Push For Northeast Rail Development In Infrastructure Bill

U.S. Senate Democrats are expected to push forward on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this week. Connecticut’s two Senators want significant increases in railroad funding to be included.

Senator Chris Murphy said upgrades to the Northeast Rail Corridor would create jobs. It would also offer a faster, more reliable system to improve commutes for Connecticut riders from New York City to Boston.

“As we continue to build new facilities, as more trains use this line, you will see more residential development. You will see more commercial development. You will see more companies from all over the world be interested in coming here,” Murphy said.

Joseph Giulietti is state transportation commissioner. He agreed faster rail service will draw more out-of-state residents to businesses and homes in Connecticut.

“We need to be able to take on the projects, we need to be able to straighten out our corridors and we'd be able to get the maximum out of it so that business development like this can continue,” Guilietti said.

President Joe Biden has said he wants to connect more cities to Amtrak rail service that operates the Northeast Corridor.

The latest version of the infrastructure bill includes $66 billion for passenger and freight rail service.