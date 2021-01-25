Connecticut Sees Major Drop In Nursing Home COVID Cases Following Vaccination

New COVID-19 cases in Connecticut nursing homes have dropped about 50 percent since the start of the new year. State data show cases are on a downward trend ever since targeted vaccination and frequent testing efforts began.

Keith Grant is with Hartford HealthCare. He told The Hartford Courant that vaccines likely had an effect on the number of cases in nursing homes.

More than 85 percent of nursing home residents wanted the vaccine, and they all got their first dose by January 8.

Grant said mortality rates in nursing homes should drop significantly as more residents get their second does of the vaccines.