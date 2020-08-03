Connecticut Sees 300,000 Absentee Ballot Requests For Next Tuesday's Primary

Connecticut has received nearly 300,000 applications for absentee ballots ahead of next week Tuesday’s state primary. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says that’s an unprecedented response for a primary in which the two major party candidates for U.S. president have already been decided.

Merrill says a large number of voters have taken advantage of the no-excuse absentee ballots made available in Connecticut this year in response to the COVID19 pandemic.

“Which is unbelievable. It’s like ten times as many as we usually would have. How many of them come back? I don’t know. But that’s just the absentee ballots. So I’m thinking we are going to have really high turnout for the primary.”

Merrill encourages voters to return their absentee ballots by placing them in special drop boxes that are outside town halls and other strategic locations. All ballots have to be received by Election Day August 11th.. Polling places will be open for voters who would like to cast their ballots in person.