Connecticut Scientists To Participate In Nanotechnology Food Project

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven will participate in a national project to develop nanotechnology that will help with food production in the future.

Dr. Jason White, the station’s director, says their work will focus on crop disease, and how to make plants stronger and more resistant without the use of pesticides.

“It’s a way of stimulating plant response, if you want to think of it in terms of an immune system. It’s almost like stimulating the immune system of a plant before its infected so that when the plant goes into the field, then it’s ready to defend itself when that pathogen shows up.”

The agriculture station joins 10 universities and one national laboratory in the groundbreaking work.

They will look to create nutrients to improve agricultural productivity and advance efforts to combat global food insecurity.