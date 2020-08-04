Connecticut Schools See Influx Of New Yorkers

Many Connecticut schools have seen a rise in enrollment as many out-of-state families continue to move to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Postal Service said nearly 10,000 New Yorkers have changed their addresses this spring

Region 12, which serves the towns of Washington, Bridgewater, and Roxbury in Litchfield County, is looking at 105 new students, which superintendent Megan Bennett tells Hearst Connecticut Media is a “significant increase.”

Bennett says that they have rearranged the use of their building space to allow the new students to enroll while also adhering to social distancing measures.