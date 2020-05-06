Connecticut Schools Closed For The Year; Uptick In Hospitalizations

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

Connecticut economists expect the “best case scenario” for the state to recover financially would be summer 2021.

Connecticut has nearly 650 new cases. There were 77 more deaths, including a sixth prison inmate. Hospitalizations ticked higher for the first time in almost two weeks.

In New York, the number of new positive cases has dipped to 2,240. Deaths have fallen below 300 for the fifth straight day. On Long Island, 385 additional cases; there were fewer than 150 in Westchester County.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will collaborate with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a blueprint to “reimagine” the state’s education system.

Police in Fairfield, Connecticut, will use drones to monitor social distancing at beaches and parks. Westport had a similar plan but dropped it after residents and the ACLU raised concerns about privacy.

Read the latest on WSHU’s coronavirus coverage here.

Do you have questions you’d like WSHU to answer in local coverage of the coronavirus? Let us know via this survey.