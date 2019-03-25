Connecticut School Regionalization: A Revised Proposal

Proposals to regionalize school districts in Connecticut have been met with fierce opposition. Now, new and more moderate proposals to share resources have been introduced. But will residents and lawmakers approve? Today's guests:
- Bob Duff, majority leader, Connecticut State Senate, D-Norwalk
- Norm Needleman, Connecticut state senator, D-Essex
- Lon Seidman, chair, Board of Education, Region 4
- Patrice McCarthy, deputy director and general counsel, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education
- Bill Lalor and Gwen Samuel, Hands Off Our Schools
- Gail Lavielle, Connecticut state representative, R-Wilton