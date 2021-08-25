Connecticut Restaurant Association Seeks Help As Pandemic Changes Dining Habits

A study released on Tuesday revealed that 60% of U.S. adults have changed their restaurant habits as the COVID-19 Delta variant rises. The restaurant industry worries this could force hundreds of closures.

Findings released by the National Restaurant Association say close to 40% of adults have ordered take out instead of going to a restaurant.

Scott Dolch leads the Connecticut Restaurant Association. He has used the study to push Congress for the replenishment of the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Dolch told the Hartford Courant 600 restaurants in the state already closed due to the pandemic. He fears more will close without federal money.

Over 3,300 restaurants in the state applied for the relief fund in May. Only 1,300 received funding. A piece of bipartisan legislation is working through Congress to replenish the fund.