Connecticut Republicans Offer Counter Proposal To Public Health Insurance Option

Connecticut Republicans have proposed a reinsurance plan intended to hold down rapidly rising costs. The proposal is in response to the Democrats’ latest health insurance plan that would establish a public option.

Republican Senator Kevin Kelly argues a state-run insurance program would increase the cost of coverage for middle-class families.

He said the Republican plan would instead allow the Office of Health Strategy to establish benchmarks for how fast health care costs could grow.

The plan also supports importing prescription drugs from Canada and establishes a reinsurance program to protect insurers from higher claims.

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont said he supports the reinsurance idea. He hopes the program would receive “substantial subsidies” from the federal government.