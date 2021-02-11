Connecticut Republican Introduces Bill To Provide Firearms Training For Lake Patrol

A Connecticut lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require the state to provide firearms training for lake patrol officers.

State Representative Patrick Callahan is a Republican in New Fairfield.

He said the bill is in response to crowds of people partying on Candlewood Lake last summer. Officials cited the parties for the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in northern Fairfield and southern Litchfield counties.

Callahan said he wants the 24 seasonal officers who patrol the 5,400-acre lake to have all the training and support of other law enforcement officers to do their jobs safely and control the premises.