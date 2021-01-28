Connecticut Rep. Hayes Calls For Extremist Georgia Rep. To Be Removed From Education Committee

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes of Connecticut has called for the House Education Committee to remove a Georgia Republican who supported conspiracy theories, claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged.

Hayes’ district includes Newtown, the site of the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators. She is a former teacher and was named National Teacher of the Year in 2016.

Several other Newtown advocacy groups, including Sandy Hook Promise, called for Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to be removed from the committee.

Greene has shown support on social media for violent extremism and conspiracy theories, including the QAnon theory. The group claims Democrats are a cabal of Satanist cannibal pedophiles.

She also indicated support for assassinating her political rivals.