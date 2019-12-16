Connecticut Regulators Seek Reduction In Cold Weather Utility Shut-Offs

Public utilities regulators in Connecticut want the state's two largest electricity providers to reduce the number of winter shut-offs for households that can’t pay their bills.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is responding to an increase in shutoffs over the past few years.

PURA asked Eversource and United Illuminating to prepare a script that call centers would use when talking to customers to determine and recognize hardship eligibility.

The board also asked power companies to prepare straightforward explanations on hardship criteria.

Both utilities are reviewing the proposal.