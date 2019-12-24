Connecticut Receives $27M For Early Childhood Programs

Connecticut has been awarded a $27 million federal grant to help create more community-based early childhood development programs.

Connecticut officials say the federal money will help the state close its persistent educational achievement gap.

The state’s Office of Early Childhood will be tasked with recruiting a culturally, racially and linguistically diverse early childhood workforce that is fairly compensated.

Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye says the money will also help retain early childhood development workers, especially in low income neighborhoods.

“If you look at the early childhood workforce, it is predominantly women, and it’s often women of color, who are undercompensated. So this would provide some recognition and reimbursement for degrees.”



Bye says the money will also be used to develop programs that would give parents a voice in early childhood programs in all communities.

The $27 million federal grant starts on the first of January and will run for three years.