Connecticut Prosecutors Release Police Bodycam Footage In Stratford Shooting

Prosecutors in Connecticut have released video from a police shooting in Stratford, Connecticut, last week.

The bodycam footage shows police cars box in a car driven by a 36-year-old Stratford man. It then shows a partially obstructed view as police fire on the man inside his car, then again as he tries to get out.

Police were trying to serve an arrest warrant for the man on charges including home invasion and strangulation. The report from the Hartford State’s Attorney says police considered the man armed and dangerous — and it says they found a gun by his side.