Connecticut Police Officials Push Back On Automatic Decertification For Convicted Officers

Connecticut's police accountability task force has rejected proposals to automatically decertify police officers convicted of felonies and drug possession.

Current and former law enforcement officials on the panel opposed the measures during yesterday’s meeting. They said officers would be denied the due process right of presenting their side of the case before the state Police Officer Standards and Training Council.

The council certifies and decertifies officers.

Police officials on the task force also said the council already has a process for decertifying officers. The task force is expected to present preliminary recommendations to the state Legislature next month.