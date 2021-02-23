Connecticut To Open Vaccination To 55+ On Monday, Proceed By Age From There

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut’s priority for COVID-19 vaccinations will now be based on age instead of essential workers. He said starting next Monday the rollout will extend to residents 55 and older.

Lamont said he is prioritizing age to keep the vaccine rollout simple. Those 55 and older would begin on March 1. Forty-five and older would start March 22 and 35 and older in April. The final group would be those 16 and older beginning in May.

He said the 55 and older group make up about 96% of COVID-related deaths in Connecticut.

“Look we are not blazing a new trail. We looked over at Europe and we've seen a great deal of success there. The healthcare professionals gave me a great deal of confidence that we are still prioritizing those most at risk so I think it’s the right way to go,” Lamont said.

Lamont said he has created a carve-out for educators and childcare providers at dedicated clinics beginning March 1.

The state will also continue to prioritize getting the vaccine out to Black, Latinx and other underserved communities.