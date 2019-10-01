Connecticut One Step Closer To Offshore Wind Power

Monday was the deadline for bids on proposals for offshore wind farms to supply power to Connecticut.

Energy company Eversource and Danish wind farm manufacturer Orsted submitted several versions of a project called Constitution Wind. It would be located 65 miles off the coast of New London and would have the capacity to power up to half a million homes.

“We see this as the state taking a major step towards delivering on clean energy goals, but also we see it as a meaningful economic development opportunity for the state as this new industry comes into the U.S.,” said Eversource’s Mike Ausere.

Massachusetts-based Vineyard Wind submitted several versions of a proposed wind farm called Park City Wind, based in Bridgeport. The versions range from 400 to 1,200 megawatts. Shell and Spanish company EDPR also submitted a bid for a project called Mayflower Wind.

The state’s request for proposals calls for up to 2,000 megawatts of electricity.