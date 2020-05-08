Connecticut Nursing Home Death Proportion Continues To Grow

Nursing home fatalities now make up 60% of COVID-19-related deaths in Connecticut.

Data released by the Connecticut Department of Public Health found that coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes increased 5% over last week — as it has for the previous few weeks. The new tally of confirmed deaths in nursing homes now stands at over 1,200.

Officials say that highlights the continued need for personal protective equipment and safety procedures in nursing homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Ned Lamont has adjusted some regulations on who can order tests and the requirements to be tested. For instance, pharmacists now have the ability to conduct tests. Lamont says that these changes are key for people who live in underserved areas and might not have access to primary care physicians.

