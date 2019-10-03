Connecticut, New York Win Appeal On EPA Rollback Case

A federal appeals court has sided with six states, including Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, in a case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over interstate air pollution.

Under President Trump, the EPA weakened rules to address pollution in the Northeast that drifts into the state from the west, including from a coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania.

Connecticut, New York and other states have fought the EPA for years. They sued earlier this year to block the agency’s 2018 rule change. The court vacated the EPA’s rule change and sent it back to the agency.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong called the decision a victory for states that rely on interstate regulation to maintain their air quality standards.