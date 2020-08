Connecticut health officials say mosquito samples taken in Stonington have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

It’s the first detection of EEE in the state this year.

One expert told Hearst Connecticut Media it’s a “troubling” discovery so early in August.

Most people infected with EEE have no apparent illness, but some can get very ill.

Last year in Connecticut, there were four human cases of the illness with three fatalities in the southeastern portion of the state.