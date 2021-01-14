Connecticut To Model Vaccination Program After Well-Regarded Testing Program

Connecticut officials say COVID-19 testing in the state is a model for the nation. That's why they’ve decided to use the existing testing infrastructure for the rollout of the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said Connecticut ranks third in the nation when it comes to its efficiency in administering COVID-19 tests to its population. So the state will use its testing infrastructure made up of 192 partner organizations including federally recognized community health centers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

“There is nothing more powerful than the community health centers because they provide important services, not just in healthcare, but in so many other areas. And they are a respected and trusted partner,” Bysiewicz said.

Bysiewicz said many of the testing sites are located in Black, Latinx and indegenous communities. She said that should help reassure residents that the shots are safe and effective.