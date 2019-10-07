Connecticut Middle Class Is Shrinking, Study Finds

Connecticut’s middle class is smaller and less inclusive than it was before the Great Recession of 2008. That’s according to an annual study from Connecticut Voices for Children.

The study found Connecticut’s post-recession recovery is one of the most unequal in U.S. history. The top 1% now make more than a quarter of all pre-tax income in the state. Black and Latino populations have increased in the state, but people of color have lower levels of upward mobility than whites.

“Ensuring the state’s economic agenda is intentionally inclusive of families of color is imperative for a strong middle class. I think the bottom line is this: Connecticut succeeds when communities of color succeed,” said Emily Byrne, executive director of Connecticut Voices for Children.

The study says Connecticut has made some moves to address the problem, including legislation to raise the minimum wage and require paid family and medical leave.