Connecticut Maritime Festival Rescinds Invitation To Twelve Tribes

The group that runs the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival in New London plans to withdraw its invitation to a controversial religious group.

The Twelve Tribes religious group will be unable to showcase their tall ship, Peacemaker, at the festival next month.

The leader of the group that runs the annual event said inviting The Twelve Tribes was not consistent with the values of the festival.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled Twelve Tribes as a Christian fundamentalist cult with racist leanings. The group also faces allegations of child abuse.

Peacemaker Captain Lee Philips said that Twelve Tribes has been unfairly labeled and calls the accusations “untrue.”