Connecticut, Long Island Prepare For Long Weekend Without Power

Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut and New York residents remain without power three days after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region.

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont toured damaged areas that were struggling to recover. He’s called in the National Guard to help Eversource and United Illuminating clear trees from roads.

President Trump has signed a federal emergency declaration that allows the state to apply for disaster relief.

Eversource and United Illuminating say the vast majority of customers should be restored by the end of the weekend, although it could be Tuesday before everyone is back online.

As of Friday afternoon Eversource says approximately 400-thousand-customers are without power, with United Illuminating is reporting 43-thousand.

In New York, PSEG-LI says 100-thousand customers still have no power, but expects that 85-percent of those will be up sometime tonight.

In Westchester, Con Ed says 62-thousand customers are in the dark.