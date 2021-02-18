Connecticut, Long Island To Get Blizzard That Crippled Texas

Another winter snowstorm is expected to hit Long Island, New York City and coastal Connecticut Thursday into Friday. It’s the tail end of a blizzard that devastated Texas and nearby states earlier this week.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said to stay home.

“Residents, if they can, stay off the roads. If you can or need to be on the road today operate that vehicle carefully, slowly…,” Bellone said.

Snowfall is expected to accumulate Thursday up to eight inches in Nassau County, six inches in central Suffolk County and less on eastern Long Island.

Another inch is expected overnight with freezing temperatures and black ice on roadways.

Suffolk County crews are out to plow and will drop 8,000 tons of salt on roads. Bellone said supplies are running low for future storms.

PSEG Long Island reports less than 50 customers are without power. The Long Island Rail Road has good service on all branches.