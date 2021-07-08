Connecticut Legislature Poised To Extend Lamont's Pandemic Powers 6 More Months

Connecticut lawmakers will return to Hartford next week for a special session to consider an extension of Governor Ned Lamont’s emergency powers. Those powers are set to expire later this month.

A law passed by the General Assembly in May requires lawmakers to vote to extend Lamont’s COVID-19 emergency powers beyond the July 20 expiration date.

Lamont said only a few of his executive orders need to be extended.

“I think it’s going to be limited to just a very narrow focus on about 10 EO’s and emergency powers so we can continue receiving the federal funding that we are getting right now under the emergency authorization,” Lamont said.

Democratic Speaker Matt Ritter said the House will extend Lamont’s powers for another six months. He said the most contentious issue the governor would probably have to deal with is whether to continue mask wearing for children who can’t be vaccinated to attend school in the fall.

Some Republican lawmakers have argued against extending Lamont’s emergency executive orders.

But Ritter said legislative leaders still have the power to overrule any new order they disagree with.