Connecticut Leads Challenge To Block International Student Visa Policy

Connecticut has joined 17 other states and Washington, D.C., in seeking a federal court injunction to stop a new Trump administration policy. The policy would revoke the visas of international students whose universities have moved classes online in response to COVID-19.

State Attorney General William Tong argues the case before a federal court in Massachusetts tomorrow. He’s seeking an immediate court injunction to stop the Trump administration order from taking effect on Wednesday.

“They are right now our highest priority, and we are running to federal court to protect them. If it doesn’t go our way, we’ll quickly regroup, 18 states together, and we’ll pursue our appellate rights or whatever action is necessary to protect this state and our colleges and universities and our students.”

Governor Ned Lamont says the Trump administration’s new policy on international student visas is cruel and unnecessary.

“This is just an insane policy that we’ve got going right now.”

He’d like to do the opposite for international students.

“When you graduate I’d like to give you a Connecticut visa attached to your diploma saying we are proud to have you here in Connecticut. Stick around it’s a place for great opportunity.”

About 10,000 international students are enrolled in public and private colleges and universities in the state. That's about 5% of the student body. And they contribute about $370 million a year to the Connecticut economy.