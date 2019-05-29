Connecticut As Leader On Green Energy? House Democrats Say Yes.

The Connecticut House of Representatives has advanced legislation that would prevent the use of $53 million in energy efficiency funds to help close the state’s budget gap.

David Arconti, House Chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, says the bill also seeks to increase Connecticut’s renewable energy portfolio by getting the state Department of Transportation to make an inventory of state land suitable for the installation of solar panels.

“So ideally within the next five years you will be able to see solar panels along our highways, very similar to Massachusetts. The energy distribution companies would be allowed to own energy storage systems, so we are going into the battery storage game. And we are going to create a green jobs career ladder.”

Arconti says the bill also allows for more efficient net metering. He says that would better credit solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid.