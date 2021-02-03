Connecticut Lawmakers To Introduce Federal Gun Control Bill To Protect Minors

Connecticut’s U.S. Congressional delegation said they’ll introduce a bicameral version of a gun safety bill first proposed after the 2018 death of a Guilford teen.

The bill is called Ethan’s Law. It’s named after 15-year-old Ethan Song who accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun owned by a friend’s father.

Michael Song is Ethan’s father.

“Our friends who own guns are in favor of Ethan’s law. Because they know that their kids also play in other people’s homes, that their kids also move about the world. And that’s what happened to Ethan, he wasn’t in our home,” Song said.

The bill would require loaded and unloaded guns to be locked away in homes where there are minors.

Senator Chris Murphy said the climate in Washington is promising for the bill.

“I think we have a chance. This year with majorities in the House and the Senate that believe in changing our gun laws, a president who has lived experience with trauma, who has beaten the NRA before. This is our opportunity to get things like this done,” Murphy said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a statewide version of Ethan’s Law in 2019. But no major gun control legislation has passed on a federal level since before the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 20 children and six educators.