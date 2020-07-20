Connecticut Lawmakers To Get Public Input On Mail-In Voting, Health Bills

Connecticut lawmakers listen to online public comments Tuesday on three of the four bills they will consider in a special session this week.

One of the three bills caps the cost of insulin at $25 a month. Representative Sean Scanlon of Guilford sponsored the bill. He is the co-chair of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee that’s holding one of the hearings.

“The listening session and Thursday’s vote is all about making sure that insulin would remain affordable for the people of Connecticut, regardless what happens with the pharmaceutical industry and what happens in Washington.”

Scanlon says before the coronavirus shutdown, the bill had won bipartisan support in the Insurance and Real Estate Committee.



“In that original bill the cap cost was $50. But because of the pandemic and because of the action other states have taken, we wanted to continue to have the lowest cap in the nation and that‘s why we dropped the cap to $25 from $50.”

Another bill Scanlon’s committee is considering would expand access to telehealth services.

The General Administration and Elections Committee holds its virtual online listening session on a third bill that would allow for the expanded use of absentee ballots in the November election.

The Judiciary Committee held a virtual hearing on a police accountability bill last week.