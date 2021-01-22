Connecticut Lawmakers To Consider Payment For Those Working From Home

Lawmakers on the legislative labor committee in Connecticut will craft a bill “requiring adequate equipment and reimbursement for employees working from home’' due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many employees with a home office have paid out-of-pocket for necessary equipment like printers, office chairs and desks. They also face increased utility costs.

State Senator Julie Kushner of Danbury told the Hartford Courant that the issue came on the committee’s radar partly because all 187 state legislators are working remotely from home.

Kushner said the committee does not currently have an official definition of a “work expense,’' but will likely be determined when the bill is crafted.

Lawmakers will hold a virtual public hearing on the issue at a later date.