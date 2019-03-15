Connecticut Lawmaker Dies Suddenly

Connecticut state flags are flying at half-staff to honor a state lawmaker who died suddenly.

Forty-five year old Bridgeport state Representative Ezequiel Santiago died of an apparent heart attack early Friday morning.

Governor Ned Lamont went to Santiago’s home in Bridgeport to pay his respects.

“What a shock that it is for communities to see somebody that young, that happens", he remarked.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says “We’ve all lost not just a great person and to me personally a friend. But just a real quiet and effective public servant.’

Santiago served on the Bridgeport City Council before he was elected to the General Assembly a decade ago.

He was known to his friends as "Zeke,’ and was chairman of the Banking Committee and sat on the Appropriations and Commerce committees.

State flags will stay lowered until the day of burial, which has not yet been determined.