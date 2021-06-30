Connecticut Labor Board Upholds New Haven Officer's Firing

A former New Haven police officer that beat a handcuffed man in custody will remain off the force after a Connecticut labor board dismissed his appeal.

Ex-officer Jason Santiago was fired in June 2020 after body camera footage showed him kicking Luis Rivera in the groin who was already on the ground in handcuffs.

The police department eliminated him during nationwide protests against police misconduct. The New Haven police union filed an appeal to the state labor board claiming that Santiago’s removal happened due to the political atmosphere at the time.

The state labor board ruled Santiago had used excessive force last week, and upheld the firing.