Connecticut Judge OKs $19 Million Settlement In Favor Of Displaced New Haven Tenants

A state judge in Connecticut approved a nearly $19 million class-action settlement in a four-and-a-half-year legal challenge for tenants who lived at an apartment complex in New Haven.

Hundreds of tenants were displaced from the former Church Street South apartment complex across from Union Station in 2018 when the city condemned and demolished the building following previous lawsuits and inspections that revealed dangerous living conditions

The settlement would provide up to $20,000 for each tenant. The tenants are also eligible for additional payments from an over $2.6 million pool included in the settlement for “enhanced injuries.”

They will also get preferential rights to rent affordable apartments at any new housing complex that a Massachusetts-based landlord builds in a vacant 13-acre Union Avenue site.